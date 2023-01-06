Upgrading airfield

The prolonged standoff in Ladakh has witnessed major buildup of infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by China in the form of bridges, roads and airfields; the obvious objective is to enable quick movement of troops and equipment, overcoming the constraints posed by the difficult terrain. It’s a huge challenge for India to keep pace with the neighbour, even as the border stalemate has continued despite 17 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks, the most recent of which was held on December 20 last year. The December 9 incident in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector, where Indian troops thwarted a bid by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to unilaterally change the status quo, reaffirmed the need for India to be more vigilant and battle-ready along the LAC.

In this backdrop, it is commendable that the Ministry of Defence has decided to upgrade the strategic Nyoma airfield in eastern Ladakh into a full-fledged fighter jet base with allied infrastructure. The upgrade is estimated to cost Rs 214 crore and will be completed in a couple of years. The presence of Chinese airfields along the LAC gives India a good reason to augment its operational preparedness. The approval granted to the Rangrik airfield, which will come up in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti valley, near Chepzi (Tibet), is also in line with the strategy to ensure smoother conduct of air force activities.

The importance of air power expansion cannot be overestimated, especially when the opponent has a knack for indulging in misadventures. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari recently red-flagged ‘critical deficiencies’ being faced by the Indian Air Force (IAF), including the shortage of fighter squadrons and force multipliers. Providing adequate equipment and infrastructure to the IAF personnel will help them perform surveillance and reconnaissance exercises with more confidence. Even as the airfields will be constructed or upgraded in due course, it is a matter of concern that the strategically significant Sela tunnel project in Arunachal has been inordinately delayed. It is now expected to be completed by April after having missed two deadlines. Such delay can impede India’s efforts to keep the Chinese on their toes.