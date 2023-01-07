Upholding human angle

IN a welcome recognition of the human misery involved, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Uttarakhand High Court order to evict 50,000 people living on ‘encroached land’ belonging to the Railways at Haldwani in Nainital within seven days. The SC verdict is in keeping with the jurisprudence protecting the right of citizens to proper rehabilitation in case of ouster. It emphasises that thousands of people cannot be uprooted overnight without alternative housing. The verdict is a relief to the inhabitants – mostly Muslims – many of whom have called it home since 1947; some had, meanwhile, even got lease of the land that they bought in an auction.

Like most land encroachment issues in our country, this too is complex, with multiple types of occupancies and claimants involved. Segregating them would be a long-drawn affair as illegal encroachments among them cannot be ruled out. The SC has fixed February 7 for hearing the matter next. Further action must take into account the fact that at stake is a whole neighbourbood, complete with people and infrastructure, including government and private schools, medical facilities, banks, shops and shrines. At the same time, the Railways must also get justice.

The authorities concerned do have a tricky task on their hand. However, they are to be partly blamed for it. Who is accountable for allowing a whole colony to come up on encroached land? Plus, though the matter has been under litigation since 2013, why no effort had been made during the interim period to keep alternative housing arrangements ready? Only time will tell if they fare better than the thousands of oustees – evicted for reasons such as freeing land for dams etc – crying for homes across the country despite court verdicts in their favour. Last month, Haryana’s Khori village residents whose houses were demolished to revive the forestland found the EWS flats made in Faridabad for their rehabilitation by the state government beyond their financial capacity. There is no security like a roof or shelter and it must be given on priority.