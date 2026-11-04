Urban neglect : Amritsar needs reliable public transport

AMRITSAR may be celebrating 450 years of its foundation, but its residents and visitors are still waiting for a dependable public transport system. The holy city attracts thousands of pilgrims and tourists, yet getting around remains an exercise in negotiating a fragmented network of autos, e-rickshaws and private vehicles. This glaring civic deficit undermines its ambitions as a major religious and heritage tourism destination. The failure is particularly galling because public money has already been spent on two ambitious transport projects. The city bus service, launched in 2014 with 60 buses under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission, became unviable within two years. The Bus Rapid Transit System, inaugurated in 2016 at a cost of nearly Rs 600 crore, also collapsed, ceasing operations in July 2023. Its ridership reportedly fell from 80,000 passengers daily when travel was free to around 20,000 after fares were introduced. The abandoned infrastructure and the proposed dismantling of the corridor have raised questions about planning, financial management and accountability.

The proposed introduction of 100 electric buses across nine routes covering 160 km offers a fresh opportunity. Connecting religious sites, educational institutions, hospitals, the Attari border, airport, railway station and bus stand and other destinations can improve mobility for residents as well as tourists. Regular funding, adequate staffing, maintenance, affordable fares and reliable frequency must underpin the service. Otherwise, another well-publicised initiative could meet the fate of its predecessors. Amritsar needs an integrated urban mobility plan that also addresses last-mile connectivity, pedestrian facilities and traffic management. Its tourism potential cannot be fully realised while visitors struggle to move between attractions.

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The government must fix responsibility for wasted expenditure and ensure institutional continuity. A city of Amritsar’s historical and religious stature deserves a reliable public transport. It is not an optional tourism facility.