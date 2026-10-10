US immigration curbs : Alienating skilled workers is a backward step

THE United States’ suspension of eight major technology companies — Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL, Cognizant, Microsoft, Adobe and Capgemini — from the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme has intensified the debate over immigration, employment and protectionism. Safeguarding the interests of American workers is a legitimate policy objective, but the sweeping action raises concerns about fairness, due process and the future of India-US economic cooperation.

The Trump administration alleges that some firms have exploited visa programmes to replace American employees with cheaper foreign workers. Vice-President JD Vance’s reference to H-1B professionals as “indentured servants” reflects a confrontational approach. Any credible evidence of visa fraud, wage suppression or discriminatory hiring must be investigated. However, allegations should be established through transparent procedures rather than political rhetoric that unfairly demeans skilled professionals. Indian technology firms have become integral to America’s digital transformation, supporting businesses, research institutions and millions of consumers. Their contribution extends beyond providing technical expertise. TCS, for instance, has stated that its PERM applications were in single digits over the past two years and that it plans to hire another 15,000 people in the US over five years.

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India’s Ministry of External Affairs has rightly emphasised that talent mobility benefits both economies. The PERM programme, which facilitates permanent residency through employer-sponsored labour certification, is distinct from the H-1B temporary work visa programme. Its suspension does not automatically invalidate existing H-1B visas, although it may delay eligible employees’ green card applications. Turning immigration into a political battleground risks undermining investor confidence, disrupting businesses and alienating skilled workers who contribute meaningfully to American prosperity.