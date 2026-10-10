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Home / Editorials / US immigration curbs : Alienating skilled workers is a backward step

US immigration curbs : Alienating skilled workers is a backward step

The Tribune Editorial: Safeguarding the interests of American workers is a legitimate policy objective, but the sweeping action raises concerns about fairness, due process and the future of India-US economic cooperation

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:12 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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THE United States’ suspension of eight major technology companies — Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL, Cognizant, Microsoft, Adobe and Capgemini — from the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme has intensified the debate over immigration, employment and protectionism. Safeguarding the interests of American workers is a legitimate policy objective, but the sweeping action raises concerns about fairness, due process and the future of India-US economic cooperation.

The Trump administration alleges that some firms have exploited visa programmes to replace American employees with cheaper foreign workers. Vice-President JD Vance’s reference to H-1B professionals as “indentured servants” reflects a confrontational approach. Any credible evidence of visa fraud, wage suppression or discriminatory hiring must be investigated. However, allegations should be established through transparent procedures rather than political rhetoric that unfairly demeans skilled professionals. Indian technology firms have become integral to America’s digital transformation, supporting businesses, research institutions and millions of consumers. Their contribution extends beyond providing technical expertise. TCS, for instance, has stated that its PERM applications were in single digits over the past two years and that it plans to hire another 15,000 people in the US over five years.

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India’s Ministry of External Affairs has rightly emphasised that talent mobility benefits both economies. The PERM programme, which facilitates permanent residency through employer-sponsored labour certification, is distinct from the H-1B temporary work visa programme. Its suspension does not automatically invalidate existing H-1B visas, although it may delay eligible employees’ green card applications. Turning immigration into a political battleground risks undermining investor confidence, disrupting businesses and alienating skilled workers who contribute meaningfully to American prosperity.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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