DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Editorials / US visa restrictions on illegal Indian travel agents

US visa restrictions on illegal Indian travel agents

The Tribune Editorial: The US State Department’s punitive measures — targeting not just owners but also senior staff of Indian travel agencies — may serve as a deterrent
article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:52 AM May 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THE United States’ decision to impose visa restrictions on Indian travel agents accused of facilitating illegal immigration reveals the dark underbelly of a longstanding but rarely confronted issue. While the headlines may frame it as a crackdown on rogue agents, the deeper concern lies in what drives thousands of Indians — often from rural areas — to stake their lives and fortunes on perilous journeys arranged through deceitful channels. According to recent reports, the US has deported 682 Indians since January alone, with a significant number having entered the country illegally. This surge is not a sudden aberration. It reflects a well-entrenched nexus between unethical travel operators and desperate individuals who see migration as their only escape from economic stagnation, joblessness or social pressures.

Advertisement

The US State Department’s punitive measures — targeting not just owners but also senior staff of Indian travel agencies — may serve as a deterrent. However, enforcement alone will not stem the tide of illegal migration unless root causes are addressed. India must confront the domestic drivers — rampant unemployment, agrarian distress and unrealistic societal expectations — that compel people to gamble everything for an uncertain life abroad.

Moreover, regulatory lapses within India have allowed such agencies to thrive. There is an urgent need for greater oversight of travel consultants and stronger public awareness campaigns to educate people about the risks of illegal migration. There is also a need for a dialogue between India and the US on creating safer, legal pathways for migration. In a globalised economy where skilled and semi-skilled labour mobility is increasingly important, punitive measures alone will only lead to more underground networks. Crackdowns may expose the symptoms, but without structural change, the disease will persist.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper