Violence in Bihar, Bengal

Sasaram and Bihar Sharif in Bihar and Hooghly and Howrah in West Bengal were rocked by violence during Ram Navami celebrations. Clashes erupted while religious processions were being taken out — a virtual repeat of the disturbances that had scorched Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone amid Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti festivities in April last year. It seems that no lessons have been learnt from those deplorable incidents. The onus is on the state authorities to exercise due diligence while granting permission for such processions. No deviation from the earmarked route should be allowed; also, there should be adequate security along the whole stretch so as to deter troublemakers. There have been instances of organisers choosing communally sensitive routes with the objective of spreading hatred and turning their march into a show of strength and aggression. No matter which community resorts to provocation, the police have to act fast to prevent the situation from spinning out of control. Pre-emptive measures, instead of a reactive approach, are a must to maintain peace and communal harmony.

Even though law and order is a state subject, the Central Government has a key role to play in defusing tensions. Unfortunately, the latest clashes have triggered a political slugfest between the ruling party at the Centre and the party/alliance in power in Bihar and West Bengal. A no-holds-barred blame game is in progress, with an eye on the 2024 General Election. As both states have sizeable numbers of Lok Sabha seats — Bihar has 40 and Bengal 42 — national as well as regional parties want to capitalise on any opportunity to boost their poll prospects.

This regrettable one-upmanship is a case of misplaced priorities. The immediate task should be to restore the rule of law and send out a stern message to anti-social elements. The local administration needs to work out a mechanism to ensure that religious processions pass off peacefully and do not become flashpoints for communal riots. Equally important is Centre-state coordination to crack down on hate-mongers and mischief-makers. At stake are the country’s secular credentials, which take a hit whenever festivities are marred by hostilities.