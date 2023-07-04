 Violence in France: Spotlight on racial bias in policing - The Tribune India

Spotlight on racial bias in policing

THE widespread rioting in France following the fatal shooting of Nahel M, a 17-year-old boy of Algerian descent, during a police traffic check in a Paris suburb has again exposed the country’s acute social tensions. - Reuters file photo



THE widespread rioting in France following the fatal shooting of Nahel M, a 17-year-old boy of Algerian descent, during a police traffic check in a Paris suburb has again exposed the country’s acute social tensions. It has reignited allegations by impoverished and ethnically mixed urban communities of police violence and systemic racism. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the shooting, caught on camera, is a moment to seriously address the deep issues of racial discrimination in law enforcement. There were a record 13 such shootings last year in France and most of the victims since 2017 have been of black or Arab origin. The deaths have prompted demands for more accountability.

From Britain in 2011 to the US with the Black Lives Matter movement born in 2013, many western governments have had to deal with race riots against the police. A taboo subject for long, the French policing approach has been criticised for favouring a disproportionate use of force. The nationwide upheaval has put the spotlight back on about why successive governments have been unable to reform an institution bound by powerful unions.

The violence is also a reminder of the perceived sense of injustice and abandonment in neighbourhoods where most residents trace their origins to former French colonies. As he struggles to defuse tensions in the worst crisis for his leadership since the yellow vest protests in 2018, President Emmanuel Macron has blamed social media for fuelling the unrest. Politically weakened, he’s under fire from the Left for neglecting the marginalised, while the Right wants him to crack down harder on the rioters. His decision to not condone the police shooting is being seen as a necessary step to restore public order. The long legacy of governmental neglect is the bigger obstacle.

