Visa crackdown

THE Canadian government seeks to combat fraud through its reforms in the process of intake of international students. Earlier this year, several students from India, mainly Punjab, faced deportation as their college admission letters were found to be fake. Most of them were represented by an agent of a Jalandhar-based counselling firm. From December, an enhanced system for study permit processing will be introduced. Canada’s immigration department will directly verify admission letters with institutions to protect prospective students from fraud. Similar tightening of controls in India on travel agents and counselling firms is vital.

International education contributes a whopping $22 billion to the Canadian economy annually. The new framework is aimed at pushing universities and colleges to set higher benchmarks for services, support and outcomes. Institutions that meet the standards will get priority for student visas. The measures also stem from criticism that Canada’s education sector is bringing in so many foreign students that it is increasing pressure on the housing sector and the labour market. The postgraduate work permit programme is also under review to ensure that it meets the needs of the labour market.

The number of foreign students has tripled in about a decade to more than eight lakh. They are charged an average of five times as much as Canadian students. The fee paid by them is often the main source of funding of educational institutions. Since many foreign students use college admission as a pathway to permanent residency, private colleges and immigration consultants are accused of exploiting them for profit. Colleges have sprung up even in makeshift buildings. The risk of fraud, excessive demands for arranging visas or even the challenging living conditions in Canada have failed to deter visa-seekers. That says a lot about the lack of academic and employment avenues at home.

