Visa-free transit: India, Germany deepen people-centric ties

THE announcement of visa-free transit for Indian passport holders passing through Germany is the most significant outcome of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to India. This people-centric decision will resonate far beyond geopolitical and diplomatic domains. Often overshadowed by big-ticket strategic agreements, mobility measures such as visa-free transit ease travel and build goodwill. For Indian students, professionals and business travellers, this step sends a clear signal that Germany values India as an all-weather friend. Both Merz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have acknowledged that close people-to-people links remain a key pillar of the India-Germany strategic partnership. The focus on higher education and skilling reinforces this message. Germany’s growing demand for skilled workers, particularly in the healthcare sector, dovetails with India’s demographic strengths. Inviting German universities to open campuses in India can help address skill gaps.

Germany’s willingness to simplify processes related to defence trade and commit to co-development and co-production aligns well with the Modi government’s “Make in India” ambitions. For Germany, diversifying supply chains away from overdependence on a single nation/region has become an economic and strategic imperative.

As Chancellor, this was Merz’s first trip not only to India, but also to Asia — a testament to Delhi’s esteemed place in Berlin’s scheme of things. The strengthening of ties with Germany will provide comfort to India at a time when its relations with the US are on shaky ground. Ultimately, the India-Germany engagement demonstrates that strategic autonomy does not mean geopolitical isolation. By combining security cooperation with enablers like visa-free transit and a comprehensive roadmap on higher education, both countries have laid stress on mutual respect and trust amid global headwinds.