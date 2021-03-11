Voluntary vaccination

Citing the constitutional right of bodily autonomy and integrity, the Supreme Court has asserted that no individual can be forced to get vaccinated. The court has also stated that the restrictions imposed on unvaccinated people by organisations, institutions and governments are ‘not proportional’ and these should be removed as long as the Covid caseload is low. The ruling comes less than a week after PM Narendra Modi said the government’s priority was to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest. The inoculation of kids is a major challenge in view of their parents’ doubts about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, even as school managements are enforcing curbs such as not allowing unvaccinated students to attend classes in the physical mode.

The apex court has told the Centre to publish reports on adverse events of vaccines on a publicly accessible platform without compromising on the data privacy of individuals. Though such incidents have been few and far between (around four per thousand), paucity of detailed information and lack of transparency have fuelled fears and apprehensions. It is hoped that the SC direction to the Centre — to ensure that the key findings of trials of vaccines approved for children are promptly made public will help reduce hesitancy as well as confusion. Much depends on how cooperative the vaccine manufacturers will be when it comes to data-sharing.

While the vaccination of youngsters is progressing slowly, it is also worrying that less than 2 per cent of the eligible adults under the age of 60 have received the booster or precaution dose so far. This low figure is mainly due to people’s reluctance to pay for the shot. The decision by the Delhi and Haryana governments to provide free booster doses in the age group of 18-59 years needs to be emulated by other states. Even as the Centre has repeatedly clarified that it has not made Covid vaccination mandatory and has only said that the coverage should be 100 per cent, a data-driven awareness campaign can bring the country closer to this goal without resorting to coercive tactics.