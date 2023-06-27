Wagner uprising

RUSSIA is desperately trying to restore normalcy after tackling a rebellion by the Wagner Group, a powerful legion of mercenaries headed by ex-convict Yevgeny Prigozhin. Even as Prigozhin has been reportedly ‘exiled’ to Belarus in a deal mediated by Minsk, the developments have exposed Russian vulnerabilities and offered a window of opportunity to Ukraine in a protracted war that has entered its 17th month. The deal is tantamount to a tactical climbdown by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had said on Saturday that the rebellion put Russia’s very existence under threat and had vowed to punish its perpetrators.

Prigozhin’s tirade against Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff, Gen Valery Gerasimov, whom he has repeatedly accused of failing to provide his troops with enough ammunition during the Battle of Bakhmut, has undermined the position of the Russian military leadership. This will undoubtedly impact the morale of the Russian troops. The onus is on the Ukrainian forces to make the most of the perceived disunity in the Russian camp. The US and its allies are buoyed by the turn of events, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken talking about ‘cracks in the Russian façade’.

Putin faces the challenge of keeping the Russian forces focused on the war. He also has to take a call on whether to make changes in the military top brass in the wake of the Prigozhin episode. Another onerous task for him is to deftly handle the Wagner Group, the potent fighting unit which has shown that it is not averse to baring its fangs at him. Moscow might find itself on a sticky wicket if Putin fails to make the optimum use of these mercenaries. The possibility of being hoisted with his own petard is not ruled out.