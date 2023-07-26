Wake up, Himachal

WHENEVER nature unleashes its fury on Himachal Pradesh, terms like ‘a moment of reckoning’ and ‘a wake-up call’ are used to describe the devastation. There’s not an iota of ambiguity that such occurrences are payback for unsustainable, illogical and unscientific construction activities. Two weeks on, reports continue to emerge of houses destroyed or rendered unsafe, landslides and shattered roads in Himachal. The lessons to be learnt, and the human contribution to the disaster, ought to become the subject of intense debate. Does that inspire hope for change and a mending of ways? Is the government, the civil society and the average Himachali ready to pause and reflect? Is there still room for traditional wisdom in the scramble for profiting from tourism?

Experience shows that there is every likelihood of the suffering and devastation being forgotten soon, with little or no attitudinal shift. If that indeed turns out to be the case, the only assumption to be drawn is that the people of Himachal have decided to forsake their future for the present. Tourism has transformed lives, but it could well be the nemesis, too. It is difficult to fathom that the choices that are being made neither respect nor offer commitment to preserving man’s unique relationship with nature.

The government must give a serious thought to redrawing its tourism strategy through deliberations with all stakeholders. Responsible tourism is a two-way process. Ensure strict adherence to the dos and don’ts, but first follow and insist on a non-negotiable regimen of sustainable living. The only way to make the tourist truly appreciate nature’s bounty is to drill into him or her the essentiality of not fiddling with it. The host, of course, has to show how to do that.