 Water, power crises : The Tribune India

Firm up contingency plans for early summer

THE onset of an early summer has triggered alarm bells over the looming water and power crises. - File photo



THE onset of an early summer has triggered alarm bells over the looming water and power crises. With very little rainfall projected, hot as well as dry spring and summer months are on the anvil. In Himachal Pradesh, warnings have already been issued over the possible drying up of water bodies. Plans are afoot to devise emergency measures. Water resource management and conservation are not possible without community involvement and the adoption of innovative solutions by the private sector. Hydro-literacy in schools and civil society is vital. With 18 per cent of the world’s population, but only 4 per cent of water resources, India is among the most water-stressed nations. As climate change exacerbates this pressure on water resources, the dependence on an increasingly erratic monsoon is misplaced.

Groundwater levels have declined by over 60 per cent between 2007 and 2017. Of the extracted water, almost 90 per cent is used in agriculture. Not just pollution of surface water, which has collateral losses in healthcare, the country is staring at vanishing ponds, lakes, tanks and wetlands. A large share of the blame lies with rampant encroachment of water bodies, not rapidly changing weather patterns. The Jal Shakti Abhiyan was started in 2019 as a movement for water conservation, recharge and rainwater harvesting in water-stressed districts. Its rapid expansion and active participation by states, which are also monitoring encroachments, provide an opportunity to rejuvenate rivers and recharge aquifers. At the micro level, doing away with the multiplicity of departments that govern water and allied issues will give a fillip to promoting sustainable projects.

In Punjab, the effect of the sudden rise of temperature on the wheat crop has farmers worried. Electricity cuts are impacting frequent light irrigation as advised by experts. Power deficit is bound to lead to outages in several states in the coming months. The Centre and state governments need to urgently firm up contingency plans.

