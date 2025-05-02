THE Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB)’s order on Wednesday to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana has reignited the long-standing Punjab-Haryana water dispute, with fresh political rancour overshadowing pragmatic dialogue. The timing, in the wake of the tragic Pahalgam massacre, is especially unfortunate, as it risks inflaming tensions further when unity and cooperation are needed. The AAP government of Punjab has vociferously opposed the BBMB’s order, citing both technical and environmental grounds. With two of its major dams — Pong and Ranjit Sagar — at alarmingly low levels due to deficient rainfall and snowmelt, Punjab claims it cannot spare additional water without jeopardising its own paddy cultivation. At the same time, Haryana insists it faces an acute domestic water crisis and accuses Punjab of breaching agreed allocations.

Amid this clash, the hasty transfers of key BBMB officials — notably the replacement of a Punjab cadre officer with one from Haryana — as well as support to Haryana from BJP-ruled Rajasthan only deepen perceptions of bias and political interference. The issue has spiralled into state-wide protests and mutual recriminations between Chief Ministers. This has diverted attention from the real concern — equitable water sharing in a changing climate.

Both states must recognise that the underlying issue is not just political, but also environmental. Groundwater depletion, canal misuse and erratic rainfall patterns are eroding the foundations of existing water-sharing frameworks. Instead of point-scoring and administrative wrangling, the moment calls for dialogue, data-sharing and possibly third-party mediation by a neutral expert panel along with legal advice. Even as the Punjab government has summoned a special Vidhan Sabha session over the aggravating water-sharing issue, the BBMB’s mandate must be upheld impartially. If Punjab and Haryana fail to find common ground, it will only lead to chaos and mistrust — neither of which India can afford amid internal and external challenges.