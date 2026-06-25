Weak monsoon : Agriculture sector faces a stern test

A weak southwest monsoon has exposed the fragility of India’s agriculture sector, particularly in rainfed regions. With rainfall deficit hovering around 40-46 per cent and the Meteorological Department forecasting subdued monsoon activity till July 2, concerns over the kharif season are intensifying. The Centre’s identification of 111 highly vulnerable districts across 12 states reflects the seriousness of the crisis. Agriculture remains heavily dependent on monsoon rains despite years of policy emphasis on irrigation expansion and climate resilience. A delayed or deficient monsoon directly impacts sowing activity, crop productivity, rural incomes and food inflation. If below-normal rainfall persists during the crucial July-August period, the consequences could be severe.

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The government has drawn up state-wise and district-level contingency plans. It is also promoting drought-resistant crops and water conservation, besides making efforts to ensure an adequate supply of seeds and fertilisers. The focus on pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals makes sense in view of their lower water requirements. The activation of the El Nino Monitoring Cell and real-time advisories through Krishi Vigyan Kendras are also positive steps. Preparedness is half the battle won, but it should go hand in hand with reform. India’s recurring monsoon anxieties underline the urgent need to reduce dependence on rainfed agriculture. Expanding micro-irrigation, rejuvenating water bodies, improving groundwater management and incentivising climate-smart farming must become long-term national priorities rather than seasonal responses.

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The urgency of protecting farmers from economic distress cannot be overemphasised. Crop insurance coverage remains uneven, and awareness of contingency measures is often limited at the grassroots level. India’s food security may not face immediate danger due to healthy grain stocks and reservoir buffers, yet the livelihoods of millions of farmers remain at risk. Climate variability is no longer an occasional disruption but a recurring reality. The challenge for policymakers is to build a more climate-resilient agricultural system capable of withstanding future uncertainties.