WFI knocked out

THERE seems to be no end to the setbacks that our wrestlers are forced to grapple with. The latest jolt debars them from competing under the Indian flag at the World Championships to be held next month. It’s a shame that top-class Indian grapplers will now have to participate as ‘neutral athletes’; the medals that they may win will not be added to India’s tally. This ignominy follows the United World Wrestling (UWW) — the international governing body for amateur wrestling — suspending the membership of the beleaguered Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for its failure to hold elections. The IOA had constituted an ad hoc panel on April 27 and tasked it with conducting the elections within 45 days. The next day, the UWW had warned the WFI of suspension if this deadline was not met.

Behind this failure is the ugly showdown between India’s aggrieved athletes and power-hungry wrestling administrators. The past few months have witnessed repeated postponements of the crucial elections, bringing to the fore bitter internal wranglings. Even as the UWW was keenly watching these controversial events unfold, not enough seems to have been done by the ad hoc panel to ensure that the matter was resolved. The delays have stemmed from the squabbling over the right to participate in the polls as various disaffiliated state bodies have moved court to seek relief.

Meanwhile, the jury is still out on the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by young women wrestlers — and backed by top stars — against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, even as the wrestlers have suspended their high-profile agitation. The Big Brother, UWW, is watching this too. The wrestling arena direly needs a quick clean-up.