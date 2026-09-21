DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Winning edge : Haryana’s sporting success holds lessons

Winning edge : Haryana’s sporting success holds lessons

The Tribune Editorial: Through its ‘Medal-to-Job’ policy, the state offers lucrative cash rewards and employment opportunities to international podium finishers

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

AS the flame was lit at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, leading the Indian contingent as flag bearer was double-Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who hails from Jhajjar. She is just one face of a striking reality: of India’s 503 elite athletes competing on the continental stage, 80 belong to Haryana. For a state that accounts for barely 2% of the national population, this disproportionate representation is the result of institutional engineering. The ‘Haryana Model’ succeeds because it strips away much of the economic precarity traditionally associated with Indian sport. Through its ‘Medal-to-Job’ policy, the state offers lucrative cash rewards and employment opportunities to international podium finishers. More crucially, it has democratised infrastructure. While other states often concentrate top-tier facilities in urban centres, Haryana’s synthetic tracks, shooting ranges and mat-surface akhadas have spread deep into rural districts, including Sonepat, Rohtak and Bhiwani. For rural youth, especially women, sport has evolved into a powerful vehicle for upward social mobility.

Yet this sport nursery has many gaps. Administrative friction, safe-sport concerns and ad-hoc governance that have plagued national wrestling and boxing federations in recent years threaten the very spine of Haryana’s sporting pipeline. A glaring sports-science deficit and inadequate data-driven training at the grassroots level can further prevent raw talent from reaching its full potential.

Advertisement

Haryana's athletes carry the state's hopes at Nagoya. They also carry a larger message for India. A country’s sporting ambitions cannot rest disproportionately on one state or a handful of disciplines. If India wants to become a multi-sport power, other states must invest in accessible infrastructure, scientific training, competent coaching and athlete-support systems. The medals won in Nagoya will deserve applause. But the greater victory would be to ensure that the opportunity like the Haryana model is available to talented youngsters everywhere.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts