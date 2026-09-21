Winning edge : Haryana’s sporting success holds lessons

AS the flame was lit at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, leading the Indian contingent as flag bearer was double-Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who hails from Jhajjar. She is just one face of a striking reality: of India’s 503 elite athletes competing on the continental stage, 80 belong to Haryana. For a state that accounts for barely 2% of the national population, this disproportionate representation is the result of institutional engineering. The ‘Haryana Model’ succeeds because it strips away much of the economic precarity traditionally associated with Indian sport. Through its ‘Medal-to-Job’ policy, the state offers lucrative cash rewards and employment opportunities to international podium finishers. More crucially, it has democratised infrastructure. While other states often concentrate top-tier facilities in urban centres, Haryana’s synthetic tracks, shooting ranges and mat-surface akhadas have spread deep into rural districts, including Sonepat, Rohtak and Bhiwani. For rural youth, especially women, sport has evolved into a powerful vehicle for upward social mobility.

Yet this sport nursery has many gaps. Administrative friction, safe-sport concerns and ad-hoc governance that have plagued national wrestling and boxing federations in recent years threaten the very spine of Haryana’s sporting pipeline. A glaring sports-science deficit and inadequate data-driven training at the grassroots level can further prevent raw talent from reaching its full potential.

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Haryana's athletes carry the state's hopes at Nagoya. They also carry a larger message for India. A country’s sporting ambitions cannot rest disproportionately on one state or a handful of disciplines. If India wants to become a multi-sport power, other states must invest in accessible infrastructure, scientific training, competent coaching and athlete-support systems. The medals won in Nagoya will deserve applause. But the greater victory would be to ensure that the opportunity like the Haryana model is available to talented youngsters everywhere.