Woman in command role

In a watershed moment for women in the armed forces, the Indian Air Force has taken the lead in entrusting a woman officer with the command of a frontline combat (missile) unit — the first line of defence to tackle air intrusion from the western front — in Punjab. Scripting history and making the region particularly proud is Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, who hails from Ludhiana. She was commissioned in 2003 as a helicopter pilot and has earned impeccable credentials over the years. With more than 2,800 hours of flying experience, the gritty Group Captain is a Qualified Flying Instructor and has served as Flight Commander (the second-in-command) of a helicopter unit in the western sector.

This is a remarkable achievement in view of the formidable barriers to gender parity that the women soldiers — barring the medical, legal and education units — have faced at every stage in the defence forces. Right from recruitment and getting permanent commission to securing command positions, they have had to fight the discrimination that has excluded them from equality in these roles. The Supreme Court has, notably, come to their defence every time. Regarding their deployment in top positions, in February 2020, the court described the government’s stance of resistance as ‘disturbing’. The government had argued that since most soldiers were men from rural backgrounds, they were not ‘mentally schooled to accept women officers in command’. The SC rightly countered it by emphasising on ‘the need for change in mindsets to bring about true equality in the Army’.

Thus, though the IAF could put aside the doubts cast on women’s combat abilities as many as 30 years after they were first inducted into the force, it must be commended for recognising the dignity and fitness of the women officers. The other two services are also moving beyond the tokenism that has marked the women defence officers’ careers till now. The Army has recently cleared the path for its women in command roles with the selection of more than 100 of them as Colonels. And the Navy has given its women positions on frontline ships. A big salute to them all.