As the historic Women’s Premier League (WPL) got off with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 4, it seems that women cricketers of the country are at last set to get their due share of money and fame. The WPL is expected to transform the lives of these gritty players. The glitzy opening ceremony represented a pivotal moment in the game that has till now been dominated by the men in whites and blues. The league promises to end the anonymity and hardships that women cricketers have been condemned to. Most of them have faced frustrating situations and remained under pressure to give up their passion for pursuing the game as a career.

But now, the BCCI, though a tad late — 15 years after the men’s IPL began — has enabled the girls to take a giant leap into the world of dizzying heights that the nation’s favourite sport can take a player to. Most boxes have been ticked: big-time sponsors; media rights worth more than Rs 950 crore; the snapping up of star cricketers and bright rookies picked from small towns and cities, as also international players, for hitherto unheard-of sums of money. The coaches and mentors hired by the five teams for the tournament have the experience to make the most of the interesting mix of established and budding batters and bowlers. The WPL is reportedly the world’s second highest valued women’s sports league, after the USA’s WNBA.

‘Yeh to bas shuruat hai’ — the pithy slogan for the launch — proudly and assertively implies the confidence of all stakeholders in the Indian women’s T20 franchise-based cricket. It rests on the women’s slow but steady rise in various formats of the game in the international arena over the past decade or so. Going by the huge success of the IPL, the WPL has it all to grab eyeballs and keep the audience engaged for the women to excel in the high-stakes game.