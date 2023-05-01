Wrestlers win Round 1

ROUND 1 of the bout between protesting wrestlers and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has gone in favour of the sportswomen who have accused him of sexual harassment. Among the world-class, medal-winning wrestlers leading the fight for justice are Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia. They had been forced to move the Supreme Court because their pleas to sports authorities and the Delhi Police were in vain. Finally, on the SC’s order, the Delhi Police on Friday lodged two FIRs against Singh, including one under the POCSO Act for sexually abusing a minor wrestler. Being a non-bailable offence, it should put the controversial Singh, who is also a powerful BJP MP, in the dock. With the wheels of justice moving, the truth must come out soon, even as Singh has dug his heels in and claims to be innocent.

Singh had been evading action over the heinous charges levelled against him. Backed by international stars, the aggrieved players’ agitation for justice began in January. Feted by the country for their feats, they were confident of their cry being heard by the powers that be. They even turned down support offered by political bigwigs from the CPM and the Congress. Displaying the sporting spirit, they called off their dharna on January 23 after being assured of an investigation into their complaints by the Indian Olympic Association’s Oversight Committee (OC), headed by champion boxer Mary Kom. However, last week, they suffered a jolt and were forced to amp up their protest when the OC report was not made public by the Sports Ministry. They sat on a dharna again and, this time, welcomed the support of politicians and fellow players. Now, they have resolved to not give up till all their demands are met.

Grappling with the sports authorities has turned out to be more difficult for them than fighting a powerful rival in the akhada. But the gritty players are not deterred by the clout of the administrators. The sports arena is no stranger to complaints of sexual misconduct by those at the helm. Only exemplary action against sexual predators can clean up the mess.