 Wrestling imbroglio

Wrestling imbroglio

It's important that the truth comes out

Wrestling imbroglio

File photo



With the protesting top wrestlers having moved the Supreme Court, a quicker resolution of the unseemly face-off with the federation seems likely. Another probe could be in the offing into their allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. A notice has been issued to the Delhi Police on the plea that no FIR has been registered on the complaint of sexual harassment filed by women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP. The committee, led by Mary Kom, constituted by the sports ministry to investigate the complaints in January, submitted its report in the first week of April, but no final conclusion has been announced yet. Unlike their protest three months ago, the players have this time sought support from political parties, farmers’ and women’s organisations as well as khaps.

Singh, the heavyweight federation chief at the centre of the controversy, has pleaded innocence throughout, terming it a case of personal grudges. He is out of the fray for another stint, not out of any conscience pangs, but because three four-year terms at the helm make him ineligible to contest. He is still hopeful of a different role in the WFI, the day-to-day affairs of which will now be managed by an Indian Olympic Association ad-hoc committee. It has also been entrusted with conducting the executive committee elections. The protesters have alleged mismanagement in the functioning of the federation, and demanded a complete overhaul. It is a familiar accusation in Indian sport, where the administrator’s writ runs large.

For Indian wrestling, a bright spot in the intensely competitive sporting world, the unsavoury imbroglio is a pushback. Hopefully, it would infuse a much-needed dose of professionalism, with adequate norms in place for grievance redress, transparency, consultation and more effective communication. It is important that the truth comes out.

