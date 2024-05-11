Meet actors, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Alia Bhatt, who are endowed with musical talents on and off screen

In the glitzy realms of Bollywood and Hollywood, where stars shine bright and dreams are woven into reality, there exists performers who transcend the boundaries of traditional acting. These individuals not only mesmerise audiences with their onscreen charisma but also enthrall them with their vocal prowess. Let’s take a look…

Emotional appeal

Anne Hathaway

From the hallowed halls of Broadway to the glitzy streets of Hollywood, Anne Hathaway’s journey to stardom has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. With her classical training as a soprano, she captivates audiences with her angelic voice and unparalleled stage presence. Anne Hathaway’s Oscar-winning performance in Les Misérables stands as a testament to her musical prowess, showcasing her ability to seamlessly blend acting and singing.

Symphony of emotions

Ayushmann Khurrana

With an innate ability to strike a chord with audiences, Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. However, his journey to stardom isn’t limited to acting alone. Ayushmann’s love for music runs deep, with his soul-stirring tracks like Paani Da Rang and Mitti Di Khushboo capturing the essence of raw emotions. A true artiste at heart, he not only lends his voice to his songs, but also pens down heartfelt lyrics.

Meet The enchantress

Alia Bhatt

As the epitome of grace and talent in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt’s journey from actor to singer has been nothing short of enchanting. Trained under the tutelage of musical maestro AR Rahman, Bhatt’s ethereal voice brings a unique charm to every melody she touches. Whether it’s her soul-stirring rendition of Samjhawan or her captivating performances on screen, Alia Bhatt’s artistic prowess knows no bounds.

Screen presence

Bradley Cooper

With his chiselled looks and commanding screen presence, Bradley Cooper has cemented his status as one of Hollywood’s leading men. However, what sets him apart is his remarkable talent as a singer. Cooper’s dedication to his craft is evident in his portrayal of a struggling musician in A Star Is Born, where he not only delivered a stirring performance but also showcased his musical prowess.

Classical note Adarsh Gourav

Hailing from the heart of Bollywood, Adarsh Gourav emerged as a revelation with his BAFTA-nominated performance in The White Tiger. However, what many may not know is that his journey into the world of entertainment began with the harmonious notes of Hindustani classical music. His recent foray into the world of music with singles like Bechaini and Kho Gaye has left listeners spellbound, cementing his status as a multifaceted talent to watch out for.

Sing & play: Ryan Gosling

Actor Ryan Gosling has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. However, what sets him apart is his lesser-known talent as a musician. From his early days as a child performer to his Oscar-nominated role in La La Land, Ryan Gosling’s musical journey has been phenomenal. Whether he’s crooning alongside Emma Stone or mesmerising audiences with his piano skills, Gosling’s musical talent is admirable.

Musical roots Zendaya

From the glittering lights of Disney to the grandeur of Hollywood, Zendaya’s meteoric rise to fame has been nothing short of spectacular. While she may be best known for her acting prowess, her musical talents are equally mesmerising. Zendaya’s debut single Replay catapulted her into the spotlight, showcasing her enchanting vocals and magnetic stage presence. Despite her focus on acting, her musical roots continue to thrive.

