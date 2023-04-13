SuruchyBatta, winner of a beauty title in the US, hails from Chandigarh. She now wants to contribute towards the community

Sakshi Sharma

Suruchy Batta, a proud mother of two children, is the winner of Mrs India USA 2023 title in the Miss International America pageant conducted by myDream TV USA held in Seattle. She beams, “I never dreamt of winning the pageant. Participating in it was more important for me. It pushed me to grow as an individual as it was a unique challenge. I learnt a lot from this experience and gained a lot of confidence. I was out of my comfort zone and facing so many people was completely different experience for me.”

Surcuchy, who hails from Chandigarh and has moved to the USA, says,” I miss Chandigarh a lot, the beauty of that place is amazing. I worked in a private company there before moving to the US. I never wanted to leave Chandigarh, but destiny had other plans.”

Suruchy believes in being happy, not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well. She expresses, “I follow Bollywood a lot. Shilpa Shetty is my inspiration, the way she has maintained herself even after becoming a mother is commendable. I follow her and try to maintain myself.” On managing her personal and professional life, she says, “I give complete credit to my husband, who has been a pillar of strength for me. My sons also motivated me. Family support was the key to my success.”

As for the future, she says, “I want to contribute to the community. I am getting in touch with organisations to support children with autism. I also want to inspire young girls to follow their dreams. I am in my late 30s, so it is never too late! I want to spread positivity around me.”