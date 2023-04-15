Tigmanshu Dhulia recounts his time at Allahabad University

Garmi is a youth political drama that features Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Saraswat and Jatin Goswami, to name a few. The show has been created and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, and has been produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal Ashok Thakkar.

Tigmanshu said, “I was actively involved in the student organisations during my time at Allahabad University. I have had first-hand experience of student activism, and revisiting the campus reminded me of my own college days. The times have changed, but the energy and vigour of student unions remain the same.”

“It is important that my shows are set in a specific environment and culture to capture the essence of the story. Some students from the local colleges in Allahabad became part of the show. Allahabad’s vibrant intellectual and political atmosphere was essential for the story,” he added. Garmi will be available on Sony LIV on April 21.