Tigmanshu Dhulia recounts his time at Allahabad University

Garmi is a youth political drama that features Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Saraswat and Jatin Goswami, to name a few. The show has been created and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, and has been produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal Ashok Thakkar.
Tigmanshu said, “I was actively involved in the student organisations during my time at Allahabad University. I have had first-hand experience of student activism, and revisiting the campus reminded me of my own college days. The times have changed, but the energy and vigour of student unions remain the same.”
“It is important that my shows are set in a specific environment and culture to capture the essence of the story. Some students from the local colleges in Allahabad became part of the show. Allahabad’s vibrant intellectual and political atmosphere was essential for the story,” he added. Garmi will be available on Sony LIV on April 21.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Assembly to convene Session on April 17, day after Kejriwal faces CBI in excise policy case
According to official notification, second part of Budget Se...
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...