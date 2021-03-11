'Vaccine, booster, mask, repeat…' • …says Karan Tacker as he tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Karan Tacker took to Instagram on Tuesday and informed his fans that he has tested Covid positive.

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor posted a video and shared that he had avoided the virus for past two years but it finally got hold of him and urged people to not take it lightly.

Karan says, “I dodged the virus for good two years, but this Covid turned out to be a dheet, finally got the best of me and attacked me on my peeth. The coughing and sneezing make me skip heartbeats, but the aches and the chills makes me realise I am a mortal like any other deadbeat, so wear a mask, don’t try to cheat, vaccine, booster, mask, repeat.”