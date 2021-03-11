'Vaccine, booster, mask, repeat…' • …says Karan Tacker as he tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Karan Tacker took to Instagram on Tuesday and informed his fans that he has tested Covid positive.
The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor posted a video and shared that he had avoided the virus for past two years but it finally got hold of him and urged people to not take it lightly.
Karan says, “I dodged the virus for good two years, but this Covid turned out to be a dheet, finally got the best of me and attacked me on my peeth. The coughing and sneezing make me skip heartbeats, but the aches and the chills makes me realise I am a mortal like any other deadbeat, so wear a mask, don’t try to cheat, vaccine, booster, mask, repeat.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
‘Any weapons system can shoot into Russia if it's close enou...
Ukraine war takes toll, Indian economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter
At 8.7%, FY22 GDP growth misses projection | Stagflationary ...
After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, Sikh head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib calls for possessing licensed weapons
Earlier, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh ha...
Watch: Singer KK performs 'Pal' hours before he died, this is how audience grooved to 'Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal...'
Doctors say they suspected 'cardiac arrest' to be the cause ...