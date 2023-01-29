…Alaya F on a hectic start to the year

Alaya F is gearing up for a very successful 2023 with several projects falling in her kitty. As of now, the actress is basking in the acclaim she received for her performance in Freddy and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. The audience loved Alaya’s performance in the films and hailed her acting. Taking to social media, she shared a picture of herself sitting in front of a mirror, with a bottle of detox water in hand.

She wrote, “I have begun nearly every day of this month wrapped up in a blanket with detox water in one hand and my face massager in the other, with a bowl of ice water on the side. Feeling grateful for this hectic, exciting, non-stop start to the year.”