100 episodes for Maitree

Zee TV’s fiction show Maitree focuses on the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister, Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary), who have been inseparable since childhood. While they are sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain the best of friends even after marriage, it seems that destiny has other plans for them. The show successfully completed 100 episodes recently.

The cast and crew took time off to celebrate the occasion. Shrenu Parikh said, “We have got overwhelming appreciation from the audience so far. I can’t believe we have hit 100 episodes already.” Namish Taneja added, “I am happy, as this is my first show with Zee TV. I hope the love that the audience has shown us so far will continue forever.”