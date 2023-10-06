Birth anniversary of architect UE Chowdhury, one of the main team members of Le Corbusier, celebrated

To mark the 100th birth anniversary of architect UE Chowdhury, who was one of the main team members of Le Corbusier, MN Sharma Architectural Society organised an event on her life and works at the Government Museum and Art Gallery-10. Chowdhury worked with Corbusier on proposals for the Museum of Knowledge. She also worked on housing, school and furniture with Pierre Jeanneret.
A slideshow prepared by architects Eshan and Deepika Gandhi was presented depicting the timeline of the architect’s professional journey, rightfully called the ‘Grande Dame of Indian Architecture’. Former Chief Architect of Chandigarh Sumit Kaur, former Chief Architect of Chandigarh Renu Saigal and Senior Council at Punjab and Haryana High Court ML Sarin were part of a panel discussion on Wednesday. Renu Saigal recalled her experience of working with her as an assistant architect while ML Sarin highlighted how she played a significant role in establishing Alliance Française in Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'
Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...
Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match
It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...