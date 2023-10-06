Birth anniversary of architect UE Chowdhury, one of the main team members of Le Corbusier, celebrated

Tribune News Service

To mark the 100th birth anniversary of architect UE Chowdhury, who was one of the main team members of Le Corbusier, MN Sharma Architectural Society organised an event on her life and works at the Government Museum and Art Gallery-10. Chowdhury worked with Corbusier on proposals for the Museum of Knowledge. She also worked on housing, school and furniture with Pierre Jeanneret.

A slideshow prepared by architects Eshan and Deepika Gandhi was presented depicting the timeline of the architect’s professional journey, rightfully called the ‘Grande Dame of Indian Architecture’. Former Chief Architect of Chandigarh Sumit Kaur, former Chief Architect of Chandigarh Renu Saigal and Senior Council at Punjab and Haryana High Court ML Sarin were part of a panel discussion on Wednesday. Renu Saigal recalled her experience of working with her as an assistant architect while ML Sarin highlighted how she played a significant role in establishing Alliance Française in Chandigarh.