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Home / Entertainment / 12 iconic dialogues of Nana Patekar

12 iconic dialogues of Nana Patekar

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 01:03 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Nana Patekar’s dialogues are as unforgettable as his performances—raw, intense and often deeply reflective. Whether delivering fiery monologues or quiet observations on life, his words carry the same emotional force, sharp wit and conviction that have made his most iconic roles so enduring.

Yeshwant (1997):

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"Ek machhar saala aadmi ko hijda bana deta hai."

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(One mosquito can turn a man into a eunuch.)

Welcome (2007)

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"Bhagwan ka diya hua sab kuch hai. Daulat hai. Shohrat hai. Izzat hai. Bas ek nek aur shareef ladka chahiye tha."

(I have everything God could have given me—wealth, fame, respect. All I ever wanted was a good, decent boy.)

 

Krantiveer (1994):

“Kutte ki tarah jeene ki aadat padhi hai sabko.”

(Everyone’s gotten used to living like dogs.)

Welcome (2007):

("Control Uday, control.")

Krantiveer (1994):

"Yeh Musalman ka khoon, yeh Hindu ka khoon... bata is mein Musalman ka kaunsa, Hindu ka kaunsa, bata!"

(This is a Muslim's blood; this is a Hindu's blood... tell me which is which!)

Tirangaa (1993):

"Aa gaye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne?"

(So, you’ve all come to watch the spectacle of my death?)

Tirangaa (1993)

Apna toh usool hai, pehle laat, phir baat, uske baad mulaqat.”

(My rule is simple: kick first, talk later, meet after that.)

Yeshwant (1997)

Hum sab system ka hissa hain.”

(We’re all part of the system.)

Krantiveer (1994):

"Upar waala bhi upar se dekhta hoga toh usse sharam aati hogi... neeche dekha toh sab keede ban gaye... keede!"

(Even God must be ashamed looking from above. When he looked down, everyone has become a bug!)

Tirangaa (1993):

"Pandrah sau ki naukri karne waala, ek din tujhe dedh sau ka kafan pehnayega."

(The man who works for fifteen hundred will one day wrap you in a shroud worth a hundred and fifty.)

Yeshwant (1997):

"Giro giro, lekin giro toh us jharne ki tarah... joh parbat ki oonchai se girke bhi apni sundarta khone nahi deta."

(Fall, but fall like a waterfall, which keeps its beauty even after falling from the mountain's heights.)

Parinda (1989):

"Yeh dukh naam ki bimari ka ilaaj kisi doctor ke paas bhi nahi... iska ilaaj khud dhoondna padta hai."

(No doctor has the cure for the disease called grief. You have to find the cure yourself.)

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