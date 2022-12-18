17-year-old Cherisha Chanda from India wins Miss Eco Teen Pageant

New Delhi, December 18

The first Miss Eco Teen Pageant was won by Indian teenager Cherisha Chanda, who is 17 years old, making history. Beela Vu, Miss Eco Teen 2021 from Vietnam, gave her the crown.

The world's largest beauty contest, Miss Eco Teen, has its headquarters in Egypt. There are 25 participating nations in the competition. Cherisha Chanda, Miss Teen Diva 2021's runner-up, was chosen to represent India in the Miss Eco Teen Pageant. The international pageant promotes environmental awareness and partners with the current champion in a number of environmental initiatives. The recipient is also given the opportunity to participate actively in UNEP.

For the contest, she donned outfits created by Presto Couture and Gaurav Gupta. She has been actively involved with ACT Now, a non-governmental organisation that actively promotes environmental initiatives in more than 160 nations.

She attends GD Goenka Public School in Gurugram and is a 12th grader. She is a science student who hopes to become a fashion icon in the future.

Chanda comes from a business family and is born to Rajeev Chanda and Saloni Chanda. She has been constantly active with her environmental activities and her charitable works to uplift the needy ones. She has been an active speaker at World Environment Events. She was also the speaker at World Environment Conference held by Act Now along with United Nations Environment Programme.

Upon asking about her win, she said "I am honoured to have gotten the opportunity represent India. There cannot be a bigger honour than winning it for your country. I don't think I can ever explain the feeling and the reality is still sinking in. I could do it. A big thank you to all my mentors for the constant support in my preparations for the international pageant. I sincerely thank my national director Nikhil Anand for believing in me. My parents have been my constant support and yes I could do it for India."

