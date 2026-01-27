DT
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / 1st look of Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Ranabaali’ unveiled

1st look of Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Ranabaali’ unveiled

Telugu period drama to release in theatres worldwide on September 11

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 PM Jan 27, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Photo: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film has been titled “Ranabaali” and is set to release in theatres worldwide on September 11.

Billed as a period drama, the film will feature Deverakonda in the role of Ranabaali and Mandanna as Jayamma.

The makers shared the teaser of the film on Monday. Deverakonda re-shared it on his Instagram handle and wrote, “The British called him a ‘SAVAGE’. I do not Disagree :) He was ‘OUR’ Savage. Introducing THE one and Only ‘RANABAALI’. And setting the record straight on our history which they tried to Bury. #RANABAALI.”

The film also reunites Deverakonda and Mandanna, who have previously worked together in “Geetha Govindam” (2018) and “Dear Comrade” (2019).

Deverakonda’s latest work is “Kingdom”, a spy action thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It released in July 2025. Besides “Ranabaali”, he will also feature in “Rowdy Janardhana”.

Mandanna appeared in a Telugu film “The Girlfriend”, which released in November. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, it featured the actor in the role of Bhooma Devi “Bhoo”.

She will next feature in “Cocktail 2”, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and “Mysaa”, an upcoming pan-India, period action-thriller. It is directed by Rawindra Pulle, who is marking his directorial debut with the film.

