2 beauties in one frame? Priyanka Chopra’s new role as Bentley’s brand ambassador

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is once again setting style benchmarks, this time in the fast lane of luxury. The actor-producer has been unveiled as the new global face of Bentley Motors, and her debut look is already turning heads online.

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Bentley is a British designer, manufacturer and marketer of luxury cars. With PeeCee’s announcement as the global ambassador, a new campaign is set to commence this weekend, along with an extended film schedule, which is supposed to premier in the coming weeks.

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The post was captioned as, “Bentley is incredibly proud to announce Priyanka Chopra Jonas as our new global brand ambassador. An internationally recognised actor, producer and entrepreneur, Priyanka is the embodiment of the Bentley spirit and mindset.

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Priyanka joins @gregwilliamsphotography (who photographed Priyanka), @teamikuzawa and @its_lucien as an ambassador.

You’ll see more from Priyanka, and hear her story, across our channels soon.

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#Bentley”

With soft waves, barely-there makeup, and zero fuss in accessories, Priyanka is seen posing in quiet luxury.

One user commented, “Letsss Gooo priyanka. Her face is literally made for Bentley,” while another comment read, “YESSS! A timeless icon in all terms.” A third comment read, “You can touch the sky @priyankachopra or the firmament but always stay with the truth! Bentley couldn’t choose someone better!”

With a global campaign rollout lined up, this collaboration isn’t just about cars, but is about presence, poise, and a whole lot of understated swagger.