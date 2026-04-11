icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / 2 beauties in one frame? Priyanka Chopra’s new role as Bentley’s brand ambassador

2 beauties in one frame? Priyanka Chopra’s new role as Bentley’s brand ambassador

The global icon brings understated glamour and power dressing to her new role, drives into luxury lane

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:28 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Priyanka Chopra announced as Bentley's global brand ambassador. Image credits/Instagram @bentleymotors
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is once again setting style benchmarks, this time in the fast lane of luxury. The actor-producer has been unveiled as the new global face of Bentley Motors, and her debut look is already turning heads online.

Advertisement

Bentley is a British designer, manufacturer and marketer of luxury cars. With PeeCee’s announcement as the global ambassador, a new campaign is set to commence this weekend, along with an extended film schedule, which is supposed to premier in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The post was captioned as, “Bentley is incredibly proud to announce Priyanka Chopra Jonas as our new global brand ambassador. An internationally recognised actor, producer and entrepreneur, Priyanka is the embodiment of the Bentley spirit and mindset.

Advertisement

Priyanka joins @gregwilliamsphotography (who photographed Priyanka), @teamikuzawa and @its_lucien as an ambassador.

You’ll see more from Priyanka, and hear her story, across our channels soon.

Advertisement

#Bentley”

With soft waves, barely-there makeup, and zero fuss in accessories, Priyanka is seen posing in quiet luxury.

One user commented, “Letsss Gooo priyanka. Her face is literally made for Bentley,” while another comment read, “YESSS! A timeless icon in all terms.” A third comment read, “You can touch the sky @priyankachopra or the firmament but always stay with the truth! Bentley couldn’t choose someone better!”

With a global campaign rollout lined up, this collaboration isn’t just about cars, but is about presence, poise, and a whole lot of understated swagger.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts