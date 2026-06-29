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Home / Entertainment / 2 days after pro-Modi remark, Suniel Shetty and his 15-month-old granddaughter continue to face online backlash

2 days after pro-Modi remark, Suniel Shetty and his 15-month-old granddaughter continue to face online backlash

Political sparring intensified after the Kerala Congress criticised the remarks, while social media users debated the appropriateness of involving a toddler in the controversy

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:22 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty continues to face intense online criticism two days after his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI File.
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Actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty continues to face intense online criticism two days after his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 15-month-old granddaughter, Evaarah, sparked a social media storm.

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In a recent interview, Shetty shared that his granddaughter, the daughter of actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, recognises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph in a Sai Baba book and offers him a laddoo every morning.

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“My granddaughter is just 15 months old. Every morning she opens a Sai Baba book that has a photo of Modi ji. She points at it, says ‘Modi ji’ and even offers him a laddoo. I never asked her to do that. There is something about him, something magical,” the actor said.

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The clip quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions online. While some users appreciated Shetty’s admiration for the Prime Minister, many accused him of excessive praise. Others questioned why a toddler had become part of a political narrative.

The controversy escalated after the Kerala unit of the Congress shared the video on X, calling it “Padma-grade sycophancy” and implying that the actor was seeking a civilian honour.

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The post triggered a flood of reactions. One user commented, “KL Rahul will be included in the squad, Athiya Shetty will get more movies, and Suniel Shetty will get an award from the Centre.”

Another wrote, “It is shameful to see celebrities acting as mouthpieces for the BJP. @klrahul, give your child a better education instead of teaching her to treat Modi as a god.”

A third user mocked the actor, saying, “If this is the Modi magic, then a 15-month-old offering sweets to his photograph has turned a third-rate actor into a first-rate flatterer.”

As criticism mounted, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari came out in Shetty’s defence. In a post on X on Sunday, he accused the Congress of hypocrisy, saying the party was targeting the actor merely for expressing his granddaughter’s admiration for Prime Minister Modi.

Bhandari also pointed out that Shetty had previously been honoured by the Mumbai Youth Congress with the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2005, arguing that the actor was acceptable to the Congress then but was now being criticised because of his remarks about the Prime Minister.

“Congress only wants Indians to be servile to Parivar. Congress does not believe in democracy; Emergency is in the DNA of Congress,” Bhandari wrote.

Even two days after the interview surfaced, the debate continues to rage online, with Shetty remaining at the centre of the controversy. Amid the political sparring, several social media users have also objected to a 15-month-old child being dragged into the row, arguing that the trolling of a toddler is unwarranted regardless of political differences.

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