2 roads, park in Kanpur to be named after Raju Srivastava

Kanpur, September 26

The Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to name two streets and a park in the city after late comedian Raju Srivastava.

The road leading from Kidwai Nagar intersection to Raju Srivastava's house and a road near the Bhuleshwar temple in Swaroop Nagar will be named after Raju.

Corporators Kamal Shukla Baby, Mahendra Pandey and Sunil Kanaujia forwarded the proposal.

According to KMC sources, Raju’s statue will also be installed in a park located in front of his house. The park will also be named after him.

The ace comedian Raju Srivastava, who hailed from the Kidwai Nagar area of Kanpur, passed away in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 21 at the age of 58. IANS