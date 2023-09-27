'2018-Everyone is a Hero' is India's official entry to Oscars

Chennai, September 27
Multi-starrer survival drama '2018-Everyone is a Hero', based on the Kerala floods that year, is India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2024, the Film Federation of India announced here on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference, Girish Kasaravalli, noted film-maker and chairman of the selection committee, announced that the Malayalam movie had been picked for its very relevant theme on climate change and the travails of people vis-a-vis what had been understood as development in society.
Ravi Kottarakara, FFI president, said a 16-member selection committee led by Kasaravalli screened the films.
As many as 22 films including 'The Kerala Story' (Hindi), 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (Hindi), 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' (Hindi), 'Balagam' (Telugu), 'Vaalvi' (Marathi), 'Baaplyok' (Marathi) and 'August 16, 1947' (Tamil) were considered before picking the Malayalam flick, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph.
The Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban-starrer film revolves around the 2018 floods that wreaked havoc in Kerala. The cast of the 2023 blockbuster includes Tanvi Ram and Aparna Balamurali.
