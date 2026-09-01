2026 celebrity splits: Badshah, Mouni Roy, Jay Bhanushali among stars to part ways

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A busy year for Bollywood and Punjabi cinema

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She is far from the only one closing a chapter this year. Actress Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar announced their split in May after four years of marriage, attributing it to "evolving personal priorities." Suraj later addressed swirling rumours himself, insisting there was no alimony dispute and no third party involved.

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Punjabi star Mandy Takhar was granted a mutual divorce from gym trainer and CEO Shekhar Kaushal in January, barely two years after their Hindu-Sikh wedding.

Around the same window, actress Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya ended their marriage in the Bandra Family Court, citing an "irretrievable breakdown." The two had reportedly been living apart since mid-2024.

Television's big names part ways

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, one of the television industry's most popular couples, confirmed their split in January after 14 years together. Their statement leaned on their three children: "There is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision."

Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia followed a similar path in July, parting after five years of marriage and a young son, describing the choice as emotional but mutual.

Hollywood's own share of endings

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, who met during the filming of Wicked, called off their relationship by June after nearly three years together, though the split had reportedly happened months earlier.

Megan Thee Stallion ended things with NBA star Klay Thompson in April, telling fans through her representative that "trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable."

And WNBA icon Sue Bird and soccer star Megan Rapinoe announced the end of their nearly decade-long relationship in April. They also retired their joint podcast.

Setting the record straight

Not every rumoured breakup held up under scrutiny. Thalapathy Vijay's wife withdrew her divorce petition in August after months of court proceedings.

And Punjabi singer Parmish Verma has been swept into fresh speculation after a cozy Instagram photo with actress Harman Brar, his co-star from the music video Dekhi Ja, went viral this week. Neither claim, the divorce with his wife Guneet Grewal or the new relationship, has been confirmed by Verma, Grewal or Brar.