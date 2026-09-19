2026: Why Gen Z is going back to analog

Something old is finding its way back into young lives. Flip phones, vinyl, film cameras, wired earphones and fountain pens, all a decade out of fashion, are suddenly cool again. Gen Z, wired into the internet since childhood, is quietly reaching backward.

Ask why, and most Gen Z voices we spoke to point to digital fatigue first. But nearly all of them said something deeper was going on too. They wanted to slow down.

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Vivek Chandel, from Himachal Pradesh, feels the world is running fast, and believes his generation wants to slow it down after watching what that speed cost the generation before them. "Life is too fast, we want to breathe," he said. "Anybody can make money but can't find peace. We're just trying to start living in the moment."

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Psychotherapist Nayamat Bawa, founder of La Esperanza Mental Health, thinks both are true at once. "Gen Z is questioning the older meaning of success and balancing it out with sacrifice," she said. "They are ambitious, but they are less willing to believe that being constantly exhausted is the price of having a successful life." It's a generation asking not how do I become successful, but what kind of life do I actually want to build.

Raised in comparison

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"Gen Z has grown up developing a sense of self while constantly seeing other people's lives," Bawa said. "You are not just living your life, you are also constantly seeing how others appear to be living theirs. Even so, this isn't a rejection of social media outright. They use it for connection and community, while growing more aware of its cost.”

Boundaries, everywhere

That awareness shows up as an instinct for boundaries, at home and at work. Wired earphones are one small signal of it: I'm not fully available right now. The same instinct plays out at the office, where surveys this year show most Gen Z workers rank work-life balance above salary. It isn't a rejection of work. Having watched older generations wear exhaustion as a badge of commitment, this generation refuses to accept that trade as a given.

Questioning what was handed down

"Gen Z is much less willing to accept things simply because previous generations accepted them," Bawa said. With instant access to information, they're less convinced there's only one right way to build a life. Even their memes carry this weight, doubling as a language for political opinion during recent protests.

Borrowed nostalgia

The pull toward 80s and 90s aesthetics fits the same pattern. "It is more like cultural or borrowed nostalgia," Bawa said, standing in for a slower, less mediated way of living. "This is less about wanting to go back in time and more about looking for qualities they feel are missing from the present."

Jhanvi Kapoor, a Gen Z voice from Chandigarh, traces it to something simple: nothing digital truly stays. One click and it's gone. "We want to feel moments, read and experience everything," she said. "A book you can hold gives you a sense of permanence a screen never will."

Gen Z actress Akaisha Vats, soon to be seen in Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story, admits she leans old school too. "I like dial phones a lot, they are fun" she said. "It used to cost one or two rupees to send an SMS, so it was a lot of effort for us. Now everything is free, so everything has become very easy and there is no excitement and effort." Asked about her own Gen Z habits, Vats said she has gone back to writing. "I have started writing and journaling again," she said. "As an actor, it is very important to stay mentally stable and to stay stable with your emotions."

Still deeply digital

None of this means opting out of technology. As per the CTA's 2026 study conducted among U.S. Gen Z consumers found that 86 per cent of them consider technology is essential to their lives, with smartphone ownership at 94 per cent.

Flip phones, wired earphones, early log-offs, quieter nights: none of it is about rejecting technology or work. It's the same search underneath everything: permanence in a disposable culture, boundaries in an always-on one, and success that doesn't require burning out.