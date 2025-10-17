DT
Home / Entertainment / '26 years of walking hand in hand...' says Madhuri Dixit in anniversary post for Shriram Nene

‘26 years of walking hand in hand...’ says Madhuri Dixit in anniversary post for Shriram Nene

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the actress posted a video compilation of some of their most cherished moments together

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:02 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Image Source: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene are celebrating 26 years of togetherness, and to mark the special day, the ‘Dhak Dhak’ actress dropped a post dedicated to her husband.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the actress posted a video compilation of some of their most cherished moments together.

The clip featured a series of photographs, from candid smiles at home to celebrations and holidays spent across the world. The video was set to the song “Tu Hai Toh” from “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi”.

Along with the video, Madhuri wrote, “From moments to memories, 26 years of walking through life hand in hand. Happy anniversary.”

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, on October 17, 1999. The couple’s first son, Arin, was born in 2003, and their second child, Ryan, was born in 2005.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, the third film in the popular horror-comedy series directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also starred Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, among others.

