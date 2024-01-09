4-carat diamond emergency at Golden Globes red carpet as entertainment reporter loses precious gem

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 9

In a surprising turn of events at the live 81st annual Golden Globes, Keltie Knight, a correspondent with E! News, found herself in the midst of an emergency on the star-studded red carpet.

A four-carat diamond from Keltie’s ring went missing, prompting the entertainment reporter to turn to Instagram for help from the A-list attendees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KELTIE (@keltie)

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Keltie urgently appealed to celebrities present at the event: “Hi everyone, Golden Globes emergency. If you are a celebrity and see a four-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it to Keltie at E! It’s gone, and it’s real.”

The post, shared just a day ago, has since gone viral, amassing over 2.5 million views and attracting numerous likes and comments from the concerned followers. Users on social media expressed a range of sentiments, with some sympathising with Keltie’s predicament.

