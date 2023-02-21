500 episodes & counting for Meet

Zee TV’s fiction show Meet has made a special place for itself. It revolves around Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on.

As the lead actors keep the audience hooked, the new twists and turns add much drama and entertainment. With the show crossing an important of 500 episodes mark, the cast and the crew celebrated with cake-cutting ceremony on the sets of the show.

Ashi said, “We’ve got overwhelming appreciation from the audience. This milestone would not have been possible without their love and support. In fact, it seems like it was just yesterday when we started shooting for the show. I can’t believe we have completed 500 episodes already.”