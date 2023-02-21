500 episodes & counting for Meet

Zee TV’s fiction show Meet has made a special place for itself. It revolves around Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on.
As the lead actors keep the audience hooked, the new twists and turns add much drama and entertainment. With the show crossing an important of 500 episodes mark, the cast and the crew celebrated with cake-cutting ceremony on the sets of the show.
Ashi said, “We’ve got overwhelming appreciation from the audience. This milestone would not have been possible without their love and support. In fact, it seems like it was just yesterday when we started shooting for the show. I can’t believe we have completed 500 episodes already.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...