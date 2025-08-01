DT
PT
71st National Film Awards: SRK, Vikrant Massey share best actor trophy, Rani Mukerji wins best actress award

71st National Film Awards: SRK, Vikrant Massey share best actor trophy, Rani Mukerji wins best actress award

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' named best feature film
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:00 PM Aug 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo of actor Shah Rukh Khan. PTI file photo
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday won his first National Film Award for best actor for the 2023 blockbuster ‘Jawan’, an honour that he shared with ‘12th Fail’ star Vikrant Massey.

Actor Rani Mukerji was named the best actress for her performance in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’.

‘12th Fail’, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was adjudged the best feature film, while the best director honour went to Sudipto Sen for ‘The Kerala Story’.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ bagged the award for best popular film for wholesome entertainment, while Meghna Gulzar's ‘Sam Bahadur’ was named best feature film promoting national, social and environmental values.

‘Sam Bahadur’ was also recognised for costume and make-up honours.

The National Film Awards for the year 2023 was announced by jury head and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker here.

