77th Emmy Awards: Here’s a full list of winners

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“The Studio” made Emmy history by winning 12 awards, becoming the most awarded comedy series in a single season. It beats the previous record of 11 set by “The Bear” last year.

“The Studio,” Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series, won for comedy acting, directing, and writing.

“Adolescence” won four awards in the limited series categories, including best supporting actor for 15-year-old Owen Cooper.

“Severance” entered the ceremony as the top overall nominee. Apple TV+ had the two most nominated shows, “Severance” and “The Studio.”

Comedian Nate Bargatze made his hosting debut.

Here’s a list of winners at Sunday’s Emmys:

Drama series - “The Pitt”

Actor in a drama series - Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Actress in a drama series - Britt Lower, “Severance”

Supporting actor in a drama series - Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Supporting actress in a drama series - Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Directing for a drama series - Adam Randall, “Slow Horses’

Writing for a drama series - Dan Gilroy, “Andor’

Comedy series - “The Studio”

Actor in a comedy series - Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Actress in a comedy series - Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Supporting actress in a comedy series - Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Supporting actor in a comedy series - Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Directing for a comedy series - Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, “The Studio”

Writing for a comedy series - Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez, “The Studio”

Limited series, anthology series or movie - “Adolescence”

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie - Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Actress in a limited series, anthology series or movie - Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie - Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Supporting actress in a limited series, anthology series or movie - Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Directing for a limited series, anthology series or movie - Philip Barantini, “Adolescence”

Writing for a limited series, anthology series or movie - Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Variety special - “SNL 50: The Anniversary Special”

Scripted variety series - “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Writing for a variety series - “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Talk series - “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Reality competition program - “The Traitors”

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award - Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen