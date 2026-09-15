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Home / Entertainment / 78th Emmy Awards 2026: Jean Smart scripts history for most acting wins; ‘The Pitt’, ‘Widow’s Bay’ sweep top honours

78th Emmy Awards 2026: Jean Smart scripts history for most acting wins; ‘The Pitt’, ‘Widow’s Bay’ sweep top honours

With the win, Smart has officially taken home lead actress honours for every season of Hacks, marking the first time an actor has accomplished that feat

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Reuters
Updated At : 09:29 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Jean Smart. Image credit/Reuters File
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The Primetime Emmy Awards, television's highest honours, were presented in Los Angeles on Monday. Nominees are listed below for each category, with winners in capital letters.

Best drama series

"The Diplomat"

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"The Gilded Age"

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"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

"Paradise"

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"THE PITT"

"Pluribus"

"Slow Horses"

"Your Friends & Neighbors"

Best comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Margo's Got Money Troubles"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

"WIDOW'S BAY"

Best limited or anthology series

"All Her Fault"

"The Beast in Me"

"Beef"

"DTF ST. LOUIS"

"Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Wonder Man"

Steve Carell, "Rooster"

MATTHEW RHYS, "WIDOW'S BAY"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Elle Fanning, "Margo's Got Money Troubles" Lisa Kudrow, "The Comeback"

JEAN SMART, "HACKS"

Best drama actor

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Mark Ruffalo, "Task"

Rufus Sewell, "The Diplomat"

NOAH WYLE, "THE PITT"

Best drama actress

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Chase Infiniti, "The Testaments"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

RHEA SEEHORN, "PLURIBUS"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Best actor, limited series or movie

Riz Ahmed, "Bait"

Jason Bateman, "Black Rabbit"

Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" Oscar Isaac, "Beef"

MATTHEW RHYS, "THE BEAST IN ME"

Best actress, limited series or movie

Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"

SALLY FIELD, "REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES" Carey Mulligan, "Beef"

Sarah Pidgeon, "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"

Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"

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