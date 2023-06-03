A Beautiful Life
Netflix
A musical romance, A Beautiful Life tells the tale of a young fisherman, Elliott, whose hidden talent is discovered by a music producer. On his way to stardom, he falls in love with the producer’s alienated daughter, Lilly, but Elliott’s past becomes a hurdle in accepting love and fame. Danish singer Christopher makes his leading role debut.
School of Lies
Disney + Hotstar
A schoolboy goes missing and a frantic search is launched. The series centres on a boarding school where after 12-year-old Shakti goes missing, events quickly get out of hand and the school’s skeletons come to light. School of Lies features Nimrat Kaur as the counsellor, who interacts with students to learn more about the boy’s disappearance.
Asur 2
JioCinema
The much-awaited second season of Asur, which had marked Arshad Warsi’s OTT debut, is back after three years. Set against the background of myth and religion, the psychological thriller, directed by Oni Sen, narrates the story of a serial killer, who is at large. Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh and Riddhi Dogra from Season 1 continue their journey.
Manifest 4
Netflix
The final season comprises 10 episodes. There were plans to axe Manifest but after its popularity skyrocketed in 2021, Netflix renewed it for one more season. Passengers on a flight that encounters turbulence don’t realise that five-and-a-half years have passed until they touch down. They now can see glimpses of future events.
