A bond sealed with tilak! Childhood banter, unbreakable bonds and festive rituals take centre-stage as actors reflect on what Bhai Dooj means to them

Bhai Dooj celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters, a relationship built on love, trust, endless memories and unconditional support. Beyond the traditional tika and festive rituals, the occasion is a reminder of the little moments, shared experiences and promises that make sibling relationships truly special.

Celebs open up about their cherished childhood memories, their equation with their siblings and the traditions that make the festival meaningful to them…

Love, madness and friendship

Delnaaz Irani

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My bond with my brothers, Bakhtiyar and Paurus, is a beautiful mix of love, friendship and unconditional support. Growing up, both have always been protective of me in their own ways. If I had to describe our bond in three words, they would be love, madness and friendship. Paurus is currently in London, so we may not always be together physically, but that doesn't stop our celebrations. We make sure to connect over video calls and continue our Bhai Dooj celebrations virtually. It is lovely how technology helps us stay connected despite the distance. For me, the tilak, aarti and family traditions are beautiful, but the real essence of Bhai Dooj lies in expressing love and gratitude for your siblings. No matter how far apart we are, the bond remains just as strong.

Protective sister:

Suraj Sonik

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One memory I will always cherish is how my elder sister has stood by me through every phase of life. I still remember the little things she did for me, even supporting me with whatever little money she had so I could enjoy something as simple as a vada pav. Today, I realise that it was never about the money; it was always about the love behind those gestures. Those little moments have stayed with me forever. No matter how old I grow, I will always be her little brother. For me, festivals are all about family, love and togetherness. Whenever we get the opportunity to celebrate together, we follow the traditional rituals of applying the tilak, exchanging sweets and taking blessings. But beyond the rituals, what matters most to me is spending quality time with my sister and family.

Having each other’s back

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Amal Sehrawat

One childhood memory that I cherish is the time spent with my sisters, when we would share everything, laugh over the smallest things and always have each other's backs. I have always shared a very transparent and comfortable bond with them, where there is no fear of being judged. If I had to describe our relationship in three words, I would say friendship, trust and unconditional love. I think we are all equally protective of each other in our own ways. This Bhai Dooj, I am in Delhi, while my sisters are elsewhere, so we will celebrate over a video call. Though I may not be able to perform the rituals in person, we will definitely connect and make the occasion special.