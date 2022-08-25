Mr Mercedes is a show that promises to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats. Zee Café will run Season 1- Season 3 starting August 25 at 10 pm. The show will replace Grey’s Anatomy.
Starring Brendan Gleeson, Holland Taylor, Jharrel Jerome and Breeda Wool in pivotal roles, the series tells the story of a serial killer who taunts a retired police detective with a series of letters and emails. Bill Hodges, a retired police officer in Ohio, sets out on a dangerous and potentially criminal crusade to tackle him. With the help of his long-time neighbour Ida and new friends Holly and Jerome, Detective Hodges must stay one step ahead of his brilliant yet unhinged foe. With the past and present colliding in dramatic twists and turns, Hodges’ hunt becomes a cat-and-mouse game that defies the limits of the human mind.
