A cinematic retreat is essential in today’s fast-paced world. Take your pick…

Movies have a remarkable capacity to take us to places, provoke feelings, and have an ever-lasting impact on our thoughts. Here are five films that will not only amuse you but will also educate and enhance you, offering a much-needed mental break.

Love blossoms
Prema Vimanam (ZEE5)

Prepare yourself for an emotional rollercoaster as Prema Vimanam takes you on a voyage of love and humour. This Telugu romantic comedy has endearing characters, funny conversations, and a heartwarming storyline. Join the heroes on an imaginary journey that demonstrates how love may blossom in the most unexpected circumstances.

Taste of happiness
Tarla (ZEE5)

Tarla transports you into the magical world of flavours, family bonds and willpower of a woman. Follow the journey of Tarla as she navigates the complexities of relationships through the universal language of food. Tarla will leave you with a taste of happiness and a recipe for a joyful life.

For social change
Chhatriwali (ZEE5)

Chhatriwali talks of misconceptions about condoms. It will take you on a thrilling trip as a young, independent lady battles gender norms, creates fantasies, and attempts to incite social change.

Trip to remember
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Netflix)

Bollywood masterpiece Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara tells the story of three best friends as they go on a transforming journey. Each one tackles personal concerns, discovers buried emotions, and learns the true meaning of life on a road trip throughout Spain.

Fresh perspective
Dear Zindagi (Netflix)

Dear Zindagi is a masterpiece that expertly transforms sad feelings into joy. It leaves an impression because of its outstanding performers, moving dialogue, and heartfelt music. Each time you watch this cult classic, you gain a new perspective on life (Zindagi). The movie’s capacity to connect with viewers makes it timeless.

Tribune Shorts


