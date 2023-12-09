A coastal haven

Sheezan Khan is enjoying his shooting stint in Umbergaon, Gujarat. The serene beach serves as the enchanting backdrop for a few pivotal scenes in the show, presenting viewers with a visual treat. What Sheezan loves the most about the town is its sun-kissed shores and the view of the Arabian Sea.

Sheezan, playing the role of Dr Arjun, says, “Reuniting with Colors for Chand Jalne Laga feels like coming home. I’m thrilled about my role. Currently shooting for this wonderful show in Umbergaon and I find this place to be an exquisite canvas. From sandy shores to secluded coves, its beach is sure to mesmerise audiences with its scenic beauty. Although shooting in such locations poses logistical challenges, the tranquility it offers makes it worthwhile. Working in such a serene environment is a beautiful experience that inspires me to refine my performance. It’s like a work vacation. Not to mention, waking up to the soothing sounds of waves is incredibly refreshing. I’m excited about collaborating with Vishal Aditya Singh, a friend of mine for the past decade.”

