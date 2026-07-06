Hollywood star Tom Holland says he assumed Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan didn't like his performance on the sets of "The Odyssey".

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The film is directed by Nolan and is set to release in theatres on July 17. It also features Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron, among others.

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The "Spider-Man" actor said he was working with IMAX cameras for the first time and didn't understand why the director would cut his shot every three minutes.

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"I thought I was totally s******g the bed during his first day on set with the director, who had to cut every three minutes due to the IMAX technology...Working with the IMAX cameras for the first time is an experience." "It is unlike anything I have ever seen before, and I didn't know that it only ran for three minutes. So, I remember you would continue cutting, and I was with Jon (Bernthal) like, 'Why does he keep cutting? Why does he keep doing that," the actor told Fandango in an interview.

"And in my head, I was like, 'Does he not like what we're doing? What is happening?' And then, I remember it was actually (stunt coordinator) George Cottle that was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, there's only three minutes in the mag," he said.

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The film revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).

It is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures.