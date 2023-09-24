A date to remember

ANI

After theatrical release, Akhil Akkineni and Mammotty starrer action-packed spy-thriller Agent is all set for its OTT journey.

Taking to Instagram, Sony Liv shared a video and captioned it, “The wait is over! Brace yourself for the wild adrenaline rush! The Agent starring Mammotty and Akhil Akkineni will be streaming on Sony LIV from 29th Sept. #SonyLIV #AgentOnSonyLIV #Agent.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Surender Reddy, Agent revolves around Rickey, an aspiring RAW agent who is assigned a challenging mission by RAW chief Colonel Mahadev, also known as The Devil. Ricky must infiltrate as a rookie to apprehend Dharma, aka The God, a former RAW agent who harbours a monstrous plan to destroy India. With a star cast that includes Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, Denzil Smith, and Vikramjeet Virk, among others, Agent boasts some power-packed performances.

Agent will stream from September 29 on Sony Sony LIV.

#Instagram